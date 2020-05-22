Aged care centre is maintaining COVID-19 restrictions

AN EMERALD aged care facility is on high alert after a positive COVID-19 test was recorded at a Rockhampton nursing home.

Blue Care Emerald’s Avalon Aged Care Facility has remained open, although strict visitor restrictions are in pace to protect staff and residents.

“Blue Care is continuing to adhere closely to Australian Department of Health and Queensland Health advice, and we are remaining highly vigilant to keep our residents, clients and people safe across all geographic locations, including those where community transmission of COVID-19 has not been identified,” a Blue Care spokesman said.

“While we do have visitor restrictions in place, we haven’t locked down any of our aged care homes and have taken a balanced and compassionate approach to visitor restrictions, which is fully in-line with Federal and State Government guidance.”

Residents have been able to receive physical visits from loved ones and other care providers since coronavirus restrictions were originally implemented.

Although visitors have had to meet social distancing and influenza vaccination requirements and staff have maintained infection control measures.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our number one priority has been to protect the health and wellbeing of our residents, clients and staff,” the spokesman said.

“We are in regular contact with our residents and their families and we are committed to immediately informing them if any change to our current approach is required.”

Avalon Aged Care will continue to abide by government restrictions to ensure residents were not put at risk.