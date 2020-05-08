Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FUNDING: Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the money would reinforce safety.
FUNDING: Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the money would reinforce safety.
News

Aged care to receive federal funds for staff and equipment

Timothy Cox
8th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REGIONAL residential aged care providers will receive “around” $1350 per resident from the Federal Government.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the money would reinforce safety at aged care providers.

“These measures help reassure families across Flynn that everything is being done to look after their loved ones during this most difficult time,” he said.

“We are seeing how devastating the impact of COVID-19 can be if there is an outbreak in an aged care facility.

“This payment will ensure providers continue to invest in COVID-19 preparedness to protect the people in their care.”

The payment to Commonwealth-funded residential aged care providers will be linked to the number of residents being cared for at each location.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said: “These measures are aimed [at] protecting the most vulnerable people in our community.

“We are facing an extraordinary health challenge and we need to work together to protect the people we loved most.

“This is about keeping those people in residential aged care protected and safe.”

The money, $205 million in total, is expected to go towards additional staff, training, and personal protective equipment.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRITICAL: Four Grosvenor miners fight for their lives

        premium_icon CRITICAL: Four Grosvenor miners fight for their lives

        News A senior medical officer who just happened to be in Moranbah when the mine disaster occurred has been hailed a hero.

        VOTE NOW: Best boss in the Central Highlands

        VOTE NOW: Best boss in the Central Highlands

        News The top six bosses in the region have been short-listed by our readers.

        Syndicate that sold drugs online taken offline by cops

        premium_icon Syndicate that sold drugs online taken offline by cops

        Crime Three arrested over drug ring operating from Brisbane to Mackay

        Miner thankful for ‘tight-knit community’ after explosion

        premium_icon Miner thankful for ‘tight-knit community’ after explosion

        News ‘No one really expects to walk into work one morning and then have something so...