Aged care worker tests positive for COVID-19

An aged care home at Laidley, just west of Brisbane, has been rocked by a confirmed case of coronavirus, with staff and residents to undergo testing today.

A staff member at Karinya Place was diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday, the facility's owner Carinity confirmed in a statement.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is expected to comment on the case when he provides a COVID-19 update from Redlands Hospital at 9am.

The staffer did not work while experiencing symptoms and is now in quarantine.

One resident and several staff members have been tested and have self-isolated. Others will be tested today.

"Staff have been adhering to strict hygiene protocols and social distancing measures since March and have been well trained in the use of PPE [personal protective equipment]," a Carinity spokesman said.

"We are also providing regular updates to residents, their families and our staff and will do so until we have confirmation that Karinya Place is clear of the virus."

It is the first case of locally-acquired COVID-19 in the Lockyer Valley region.