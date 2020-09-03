Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Aged care worker tests positive for COVID-19

3rd Sep 2020 8:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An aged care home at Laidley, just west of Brisbane, has been rocked by a confirmed case of coronavirus, with staff and residents to undergo testing today.

A staff member at Karinya Place was diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday, the facility's owner Carinity confirmed in a statement.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is expected to comment on the case when he provides a COVID-19 update from Redlands Hospital at 9am.

The staffer did not work while experiencing symptoms and is now in quarantine.

One resident and several staff members have been tested and have self-isolated. Others will be tested today.

"Staff have been adhering to strict hygiene protocols and social distancing measures since March and have been well trained in the use of PPE [personal protective equipment]," a Carinity spokesman said.

"We are also providing regular updates to residents, their families and our staff and will do so until we have confirmation that Karinya Place is clear of the virus."

It is the first case of locally-acquired COVID-19 in the Lockyer Valley region.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 livestream queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motel guest tasered after telling manager to ‘f--k off’

        Premium Content Motel guest tasered after telling manager to ‘f--k off’

        Crime The group of contract workers were disturbing other guests at the CQ motel.

        Falling tangle of snakes catch cafe goers by surprise

        Premium Content Falling tangle of snakes catch cafe goers by surprise

        Offbeat ‘We were walking past the cafe when I heard a loud noise on the roof above me’

        Labor's Mirani hopeful outlines election priorities

        Premium Content Labor's Mirani hopeful outlines election priorities

        Politics Third generation local to challenge One Nation’s Stephen Andrew.

        Popular CQ tourist attraction on the hunt for new meat

        Premium Content Popular CQ tourist attraction on the hunt for new meat

        Careers Are you brave enough to go head-to-head with one of the world’s most feared...