Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Scott Morrison: Ruby Princess inquiry 'out of line'

by John Rolfe and Georgia Clark
6th May 2020 1:14 PM

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Ruby Princess special commission of inquiry head Bret Walker to "reflect" on his "aggressive" questioning of a senior NSW Health official that left her sobbing yesterday.

Mr Walker asked NSW Health Public Health Unit epidemiologist and co-ordinator of the department's cruise ship health program Kelly Anne Ressler why he shouldn't rule there had been a "reprehensible shortcoming" for allowing passengers to disembark the ship - reducing her to tears as she apologised.

About 2700 passengers got off the ship on March 19 after it docked at Circular Quay. The Ruby Princess has been linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections.

This morning Mr Morrison told 2GB's Ray Hadley he had found watching vision of the hearing "very distressing."

"I found that a bit out of line Ray," the PM said.

It comes after NSW recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 from 7000 tests in the past 24 hours.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus nsw covid-19 cruise ship death cruise ship travel editors picks outbreak pandemic prime minister scott morrison ruby princess

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education As Queensland schools prepare for a staged return to classrooms from Monday, parents have been warned that any child who stays home will not be taught remotely.

        Online competitions held in lieu of Springsure Show

        premium_icon Online competitions held in lieu of Springsure Show

        News The goal is to keep Springsure Show Society members involved in the event, which...

        Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        premium_icon Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        News Queensland’s fire service has revealed a controversial Plan B

        Emerald mum voted the regions’ best home gardener

        premium_icon Emerald mum voted the regions’ best home gardener

        News She has maintained gardens across town and started her own home-based nursery.