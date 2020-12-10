Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crews were called to a rural Agnes Water property after a gas bottle exploded in a garage.
Crews were called to a rural Agnes Water property after a gas bottle exploded in a garage.
Breaking

Agnes gas explosion sparks multiple fires

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
10th Dec 2020 8:27 AM | Updated: 10:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GAS explosion in an Agnes Water garage caused three small fires in bushland yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Masthead Dr at 4.15pm after reports a gas bottle had exploded at a rural property.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews arrived at the scene and found a fire in a six-by-six metre garage with garden supplies inside it.

She said crews extinguished the fire inside the shed, but later discovered three additional fires in surrounding bushland.

She said the explosion from the gas bottle caused the fire to spread outside the structure.

The scene was declared safe at 5.50pm after all fires were extinguished and a gas examiner was called in.

The gas bottles were left in the hands of the owner to dispose of.

Queensland Ambulance Services were on scene but no patients required treatment.

More Stories

agnes water and 1770 bushfires bushfires2020 fires
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ flying doctor hubs to receive upgrades, new technology

        Premium Content CQ flying doctor hubs to receive upgrades, new technology

        News Several airports across region to receive more funding to better support rural communities.

        SUPPORT: 30+ groups work to address social issues in CQ

        Premium Content SUPPORT: 30+ groups work to address social issues in CQ

        Community New project helps establish a cohesive group to advocate for people affected by...

        UPDATE: One hospitalised after cattle truck overturns

        Premium Content UPDATE: One hospitalised after cattle truck overturns

        Breaking Multiple crews are currently on the scene of a major crash.

        ‘Gold standard role model’: Prossie doctor honoured for work

        Premium Content ‘Gold standard role model’: Prossie doctor honoured for work

        Health She led the response after the Grosvenor mine blast, but that’s only one of the...