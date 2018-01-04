Agribusiness a big achiever

FULL HOUSE: More than 240 people attended the inaugural AgTeCH17: Build it, Use it, Profit held in Emerald on November 8.

THE Central Highlands Development Corporation is celebrating the growing contribution that the Central Highlands is making to Australian agriculture.

CHDC Agribusiness Development co-ordinator Liz Alexander said the Central Highlands region was outperforming its peers in terms of agricultural GVP per hectare, GVP per capita, and growth.

"From FY12 to FY16, the average value generated per hectare increased at a cumulative growth rate of 12 per cent, which compared to six per cent nationally,” she said.

"Beef continues to power the Central Highlands agricultural economy growing by $120 million to $540 million GVP in FY16, while cereal crop plantings were down from the previous year.

"Cotton production also increased in value from $40 million to $54 million in the same period.”

In partnership with more than 20 commercial technology providers, universities and industry organisations, CHDC also held the highly anticipated inaugural AgTeCH17: Build it, Use it, Profit on November 8, 2017.

"AgTeCH17 saw a full house of 240 from across the agribusiness value chain attend to learn and experience more on big data analytics, robots, drones and automation,” Ms Alexander said.

Ms Alexander said this month would see the release of the region's first Agribusiness Capability Statement.

"This high quality document will assist local business stand out from the crowd by providing an overview of Central Highlands' capability in the agribusiness, technology, services and research industries, and include examples of some of the many regionally-based organisations with specialist expertise,” she said.

"Another key area of focus is working with local horticultural producers to establish a community food system and promotional platform, supported by market research and events such as the Farm to Fine Dining event in August this year.

"CHDC will continue to advocate strongly for opportunities to improve supply chain freight and logistic efficiencies.”