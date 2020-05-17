Menu
PUBLIC HOLIDAYS: Central Highlands Regional Council announced public holidays for the year would stay in place.
Agriculture show public holidays to remain despite cancellations

Timothy Cox
17th May 2020 10:00 AM
DESPITE the cancellation of agricultural shows across the Central Highlands due to the coronavirus, public holidays established for the events will remain the same.

The annual shows in Emerald, Springsure, Capella and Comet were cancelled earlier this year in line with State and Federal Government directions.

The State Government confirmed with the Central Highlands Regional Council that gazetted public holidays would remain in place, absent the events which were the initial purpose of the days.

The council said it “sought advice last month in relation to the shows being cancelled and the State Government confirmed that if a show is cancelled or postponed, the appointed special/public holiday will remain in place unless the Chief Executive Officer of a local government authority requests to appoint another special holiday.

“The matter was discussed at [Wednesday’s] general council meeting and it was decided not to request alternative dates.”

Public holidays will remain on Friday, May 22 in Capella and Tieri; Friday, May 29 in Springsure and Rolleston; Wednesday, June 3 in Emerald, Blackwater, Bluff, Comet, Dingo, Duaringa, and the Gemfields.

The Springsure and Emerald show societies will be running virtual competitions in lieu of the normal festivities.

