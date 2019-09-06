AIC rugby league weekend livestream schedule
Padua College is the home of the AIC rugby league action this Saturday as Round 6 gets underway.
The hosts will play the dominant Marist College Ashgrove and are every chance to end their winning run in the Open grade.
On the other fields, St Edmund's College will take on Iona College, and Villanova will battle it out with St Patrick's College Shorncliffe.
Join the team at The Courier-Mail as we livestream the action from 12.30pm. Check out the full schedule below.
AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 6
Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove
St Edmund's College v Iona College
Villanova College v St Patricks College
LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE
Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove
GRADE 9: From 12.30pm
GRADE 10: From 1.30pm
OPEN: From 2.40pm