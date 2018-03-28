Aiming for STEM job

YEAR 10 Blackwater State High School student Piper Triggs has been inspired to pursue her ambitions.

She joined more than 50 outstanding Queensland Year 10 state school students last week at a four-day camp designed to encourage female students to pursue their dreams of attaining a career in STEM.

Piper said she was shocked to learn she was selected to attend the camp along with some of Queensland's brightest young female science, technology, engineering and mathematics students.

"At first I didn't think I would get in, but I did and it was an excellent opportunity,” she said.

"We got to see lecturers talk about how they got into STEM, all the cool jobs available in STEM right now, and a lot of them talked about how, when they first went to university, they did something completely different than what they thought they wanted to do. It was very inspiring.

"It made me realise just because you may want to pursue something right now, it does not mean it is what you want to do.

"The lecturers talked about how jobs are not a ladder, they are more like an obstacle course, you go from one end to another and experience many different things, you never follow just one straight path.”

After high school, Piper has her eyes set on a career in pathology.

"To other girls looking to pursue a career in STEM, I would say go for it,” she said.

"Study what you want to study in high school and don't let anyone say you can't. You have to take a leap of faith and do it.”

Minister for Education Grace Grace said the annual camp, now in its third year, was an investment in Queensland's future.

"It nurtures and encourages some of our brightest female students to keep following their dreams of a knowledge-based career,” she said.

"We know the number of jobs in STEM fields is growing at more than twice the rate of other industries and occupations.

"We also know we are experiencing a major shift towards a knowledge- intensive economy, as are most economies throughout the world.”