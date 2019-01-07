Menu
Login
Air New Zealand plane diverted to Cairns after on-board passenger emergency.
Air New Zealand plane diverted to Cairns after on-board passenger emergency.
News

Air NZ emergency as flight diverted to Cairns

by Staff writers
7th Jan 2019 12:23 PM

A FLIGHT from Hong Kong to Auckland was diverted to Cairns earlier this morning, after an emergency arose on-board the plane.

Air New Zealand flight ANZ80 arrived at Cairns International Airport about 2.30am, after it was understood a passenger died on-board the Boeing 787.

It is not known how the passenger died.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said there had been a medical emergency on-board the aircraft.

"For obvious privacy reasons, we're not able to provide further information about the passenger," she said.

She said the aircraft continued onto Auckland, and arrived about two hours behind schedule.

air new zealand air nz cairns emergency flight

Top Stories

    Police continue Fatal Five push

    Police continue Fatal Five push

    News EMERALD Police caught three drug drivers recently, as part of the Queensland Police Service Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

    Awards to celebrate Isaac's champions

    Awards to celebrate Isaac's champions

    News Isaac celebrates its pure people power.

    New disaster management software

    New disaster management software

    News Council has new disaster management software at their fingertips.

    Hopes for more rainfall

    Hopes for more rainfall

    News Some areas recorded worst rainfall in almost 20 years.

    Local Partners