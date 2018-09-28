Menu
Dramatic rescue after plane overshoots runway
News

WATCH: Dramatic rescue after plane overshoots runway

by Stephanie Bedo
28th Sep 2018 1:34 PM

A PLANE that overshot a runway in Micronesia has crashed in the ocean.

The Air Niugini carrier was scheduled to take off at 9.55am from the airport on Weno island in Chuuk state headed for Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea.

The PNG Accident Investigation Commission is preparing a team to travel to the site of the accident.

A video posted to by Eriko Rekisa's Facebook page shows dozens of people on small boats surrounding the aircraft.

A United Airlines flight from Guam that was scheduled to land in the same airport in Chuuk has been diverted to Pohnpei.

It is not known whether there are any injuries, or how many people were on board.

There are mixed reports there were 36 passengers and 11 crew members on board who are safe.

More to come

air niugini crash editors picks micronesia ocean plane crash

