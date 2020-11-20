Menu
McCullough art for crash story
‘Airbags saved our lives’: McCullough in car crash scare

by Chris Honnery, Amy Price
20th Nov 2020 2:46 PM
Queensland rugby league star Andrew McCullough has survived a horrifying brush with death after being involved in a terrifying car accident in northern New South Wales.

The NRL player had been travelling with his parents and wife Carlie on Tuesday when they were allegedly hit by another car.

The impact of the collision was so severe it reportedly caused their car to roll several times.

Paramedics at the scene told the couple they were lucky to have survived the crash and it was the airbags that had saved their lives.

Andrew McCullough and wife Carlie McCullough with their bulldog Daisy. Picture: Annette Dew
McCullough has confirmed that all four have survived the ordeal without serious injury.

Mrs McCullough posted to social media about the harrowing experience.

"Yesterday we were in the scariest car accident," his partner wrote on social media.

"Another driver was speeding, went through a give way sign and hit our car.

"They hit our car so hard that it flew into the air and rolled on its roof twice up the road.

"The paramedics said the airbags literally saved our lives."

She also used the incident as a warning for other motorists.

The airbags likely saved their lives. Picture: Instagram
"Just a little reminder to … not drive like a d - head," she wrote.

"Not only are you responsible for your own safety, you are also responsible for the safety of others on the road."

She added: "Give your loved ones a hug. Because crazy stuff can happen in the blink of an eye."

McCullough left Brisbane earlier in the year and moved down to Newcastle to play for the Knights during the 2020 season.

The 30-year-old managed to play eight games for the Knights before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in July.

 

Originally published as 'Airbags saved our lives': McCullough in car crash scare

Carlie McCullough shared an image of their damaged car to her Instagram account. Picture: Instagram
