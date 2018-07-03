New look for world’s weirdest plane

The new paint job has impressed people. Picture: J.V. Reymondon/Airbus

TALK about giving the people what they want.

It's an aircraft that has earned a reputation as the weirdest-looking plane in the world. Originally named the A300-600ST, Airbus changed its name to the BelugaXL after many years of the plane being compared to a Beluga whale due to its odd shape.

Now, the aircraft giant has given the plane a very appropriate makeover, and flyers are cheering.

Airbus tweeted a photo of the new-look BelugaXL last week, which quickly attracted thousands of likes. It shows the massive transport plane with its nose cone painted to look like a whale, including bright blue eyes and a smiling black mouth.

Whale hello there! 🐳 ✈️

Yes, they designed it this way on porpoise. The 20,000 employees of Airbus voted on the new design, out of six options. And their choice is clearly striking a chord with passengers on social media.

"I like the custom paint job that Airbus put on their 'Beluga XL' transport plane," one person wrote on Twitter.

"I've always loved this plane, since I was a little girl - genius idea to bring the myth to life in livery paint," another wrote.

The new paint job has impressed people. Picture: Airbus

The plane is set to make its first flight later this year and will enter service in 2019.

Here's what it looks like minus the new paint job:

A Beluga plane, pictured minus the ne paint job.

