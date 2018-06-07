Cold case killer may have confessed multiple times

Dorothy Britton's son Adrian (centre), flanked by Homicide Investigation Unit Detective Senior Constable Darren Mills (L) and Townsville Crime Services Group Detective Acting Inspector Phil Watts, during the press conference. Pic: Scott Sawyer

A TEARFUL plea by the son of murdered Airlie Beach mother Dorothy Britton has triggered a flow of fresh information which detectives hope will lead them to an arrest.

Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Knight told media he believed Mrs Britton's murderer had confessed to the crime numerous times in the past 22 years.

Mrs Britton, 48 at the time of her murder, was shot dead in her home in Jubilee Pocket in March, 1996.

She was shot in the back of the head with what detectives suspect was a single-barrel shotgun.

The murder weapon has never been found.

Mrs Britton's Townsville-based son, Adrian Britton, made a tearful plea for public assistance 10 days ago as his family continued to seek answers to the brutal crime.

Det Snr-Sgt Knight said the recent media had unearthed fresh information, which had triggered more recent inquiries.

Detectives have focused heavily on South Australia, North Queensland and Central Queensland as they work to find the person responsible.

Det Snr-Sgt Knight said the investigation "is progressing" into what he described as an "horrific crime".

He said detectives believed the murderer had a close connection with Mrs Britton, extensive knowledge of her lifestyle and routines and was familiar with her pet rottweiler Bella, who was described as loyal and protective.

A government reward of $250,000 has been issued for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or people responsible for the murder.

The reward also offers opportunities for indemnity against prosecution for any accomplice, as long as they were not the person who actually committed the murder, who first provides the information.