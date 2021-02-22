Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An Alliance Airlines Fokker 100.
An Alliance Airlines Fokker 100.
Travel

Airline reveals exciting new routes for CQ town

Melanie Plane
22nd Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emerald residents now have more access to direct Sunshine Coast and Brisbane flights with Alliance Airlines launching four new routes across Queensland.

Alliance Airlines, which has an operational base in Rockhampton, on Monday released seats on the new routes which included Brisbane to Emerald and vice versa from $155 one way via Sunshine Coast and Sunshine Coast to Emerald vv from $155 one way.

Other routes to launch were Brisbane to Weipa and vv from $250 one way and the resumption of Cairns to Weipa and vv from $150 one way.

Services to and from Weipa, including the first non-stop commercial service from Brisbane, are in partnership with Rio Tinto.

Services between the Sunshine Coast and Emerald also mark the first non-stop commercial service on this route.

Seats on all new services are limited and are subject to availability.

All fares shown are one way and include 1x20kg checked luggage and all airport taxes.

alliance airlines emerald flights
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Women in trades doubles in Central Queensland

        Premium Content Women in trades doubles in Central Queensland

        Careers The most popular training areas for female apprentices were high-skill trades, such as electrical and earthmoving plant operators.

        History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

        Premium Content History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

        Health Queensland’s coronavirus vaccine campaign starts on Gold Coast

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Funds to highlight military projects and activities

        Premium Content Funds to highlight military projects and activities

        News Given the conclusion of the Anzac Centenary Period, projects that commemorate later...