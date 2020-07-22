Menu
The Emerald Airport has upgraded parking prices to accommodate all customers while works are carried out. Photo: Jack Atley
News

Airport parking prices: Important changes you need to know

Kristen Booth
22nd Jul 2020 6:05 PM
THE Emerald airport has adjusted its parking prices to accommodate all customers while works are carried out.

The short-term car park has closed while civil engineering works take place, and in the meantime, all customers are required to use the long-term carpark.

Because the short and long-term car parks have different fee structures, the paid car park machines in the current long-term car park must be reprogrammed to cater for both short and long-term customers.

Central Highlands Regional Council has approved the use of the Fees and Charges Schedule for parking at Emerald Airport only during the reconstruction of the short-term car park.
Airport manager Salomon Kloppers today approached Central Highlands councillors with an amended Fees and Charges Schedule that merges both short and long-term price lists as an interim arrangement.

He said with the blended price list, customers would never pay more than they would have before the inconvenience.

“As can be seen, the parking community will not be asked a higher dollar amount at any time than they would have been asked to pay should the construction not have happened.”

During the general council meeting today, July 22, councillors approved the use of the amended Fees and Charges Schedule, which will only be used during the reconstruction of the short-term car park.

Emerald Airport has developed a blended price structure.
The decision was moved by Cr Joseph Burns and seconded by Cr Natalie Curtis, while Cr Janice Moriarty moved against the motion.

Mr Kloppers said works on the short-term carpark started today.

Throughout the duration of the works, it is planned that council will assist severely mobility impaired persons and their carers by hand to and from the terminal, the council meeting agenda notes read.

As the long-term car park is further away, a golf cart transport service will be used to ferry persons that may struggle to walk the distance to and from the terminal.

