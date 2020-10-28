Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Airport strip-search scandal worsens

by Jade Gailberger
28th Oct 2020 9:20 AM

 

Eighteen women on a Qatar flight from Doha to Sydney were subjected to "grossly disturbing" physical examinations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne gave the updated figure during a Senate estimates hearing on Wednesday.

Senator Payne also revealed that passengers on 10 aircraft in Doha that day were subjected to the search, after a premature baby was found in a bathroom at the airport.

A Department of Foreign Affairs official, who was among women affected but not searched, was the first to raise the alarm with Australian authorities shortly after the incident occurred on October 2.

Officials are seeking to clarify the number of Australia women that were physically examined.

Senator Payne on Monday said it was a "grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events".

"We have made our views very clear to the Qatari authorities on this matter," she said.

Labor Senator Penny Wong grilled the minister over her communication with Qatari authorities, including her counterpart.

 

Originally published as Airport strip-search scandal worsens

More Stories

aviation doha genital search qatar airways sydney travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics United Australia Party boss Clive Palmer says it’s his right to claim Labor will introduce a death tax, despite being unable to produce any concrete evidence.

        CQ cattle property manager caught driving after smoking meth

        Premium Content CQ cattle property manager caught driving after smoking meth

        News The 25-year-old made the ‘unfortunate’ decision to drive to the shops.

        COVID: What you can and can’t do in Qld right now

        Premium Content COVID: What you can and can’t do in Qld right now

        News Deputy Premier rules out any changes to restrictions this weekend

        Council awarded for plan to grow local sport, recreation

        Premium Content Council awarded for plan to grow local sport, recreation

        Council News The $20k prize will be used to fund a fraud and corruption awareness training...