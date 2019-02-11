Menu
Login
Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin.
Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin.
Movies

Will Smith as Genie is ‘nightmare fuel’

11th Feb 2019 1:30 PM

A new trailer for the live action remake of Aladdin has dropped and people are losing their minds over Will Smith as Genie.

Disney released a new trailer for the remake of the 1992 movie during the Grammy Awards and it's the first time we've got a glimpse of Smith in all his blue glory as the wish-granting character.

And it's fair to say people aren't too impressed with Smith's appearance in the upcoming movie.

 

 

 

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the Aladdin remake will be released in May and stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

aladdin aladdin remake disney movies will smith

Top Stories

    Man and wife for six decades

    Man and wife for six decades

    News Diamonds are forever and so is the Williams' marriage.

    Seals shine at an outback oasis

    Seals shine at an outback oasis

    News The results are in for their recent swim meet.

    'Mistake' is no more

    'Mistake' is no more

    News New name on the cards

    Stumps up for cancer

    Stumps up for cancer

    News It will be a pink day out.