AIR-LIFTED: A teenager was almost seven times over the legal limit when he crashed on Peterson Dr on Sunday, June 3.
Crime

Teen in crash almost seven times over limit

Michael Nolan
by
4th Jun 2018 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:55 AM

A KINGAROY teenager was almost seven times over the legal limit when he rolled his car in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Acting Senior Sergeant Brent Gerber said the 17-year-old male had three teenage passengers in his Toyota Corolla.

They were travelling along Peterson Dr about 5am on Sunday, June 3.

"Initial investigations suggest the vehicle was exceeding the speed limit," he said.

"The driver lost control on Peterson Dr and rolled into a paddock."

A breath test on the driver returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.336.

All of the occupants were transported to Kingaroy Hospital and the driver was later flown to Toowoomba with suspected neck, abdomen and facial injuries.

His three passengers were aged 15, 17 and 18. Police are waiting for a final report on the passengers' injuries before they lay charges.

Sgt Gerber said police treated drink-driving and passenger injuries as aggravating factors in cases of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

"That increases the penalty," he said.

South Burnett

