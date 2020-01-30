Aldi dupe of Dyson to hit shelves for $99

Aldi’s dupe of the Dyson V7 Animal Handstick is priced a fraction of the original. Picture: Supplied

Aussie Aldi fans will soon have yet another reason to visit their favourite store.

The retailer is set to release a dupe of a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner - and for a fraction of the price.

The Aldi version, priced at just $99, is virtually identical to Dyson's V7 Animal Handstick, a cult buy that sells for up to $399.

The cordless device - on sale as part of Aldi's February 5 Special Buys - features a large and small brush, a long crevice nozzle and a wall mount bracket.

Additionally, the rechargeable appliance offers 20 minutes run-time. This compares favourably with the Dyson model, which comes with 30 minutes run-time.

Aldi’s version of the cordless vacuum cleaner is priced at an affordable $99 Picture: Supplied/Aldi

Dyson’s V7 Animal Handstick retails for upwards of $399. Picture: Supplied

While Aldi's Special Buys tend to be hotly anticipated events, they often descend into mayhem whenever the retailer offers a version of a popular item.

In August last year, Aldi offered shoppers a dupe of a Thermomix, which was priced at an affordable $299.

Its Mistral Thermo Cooker featured a two-litre stainless steel bowl, 800 watt motor and 1000 watt heating power as well as 10 different speeds.

A steamer unit, chopping blade, mixing tool and recipe book were also included.

Dyson’s V7 Animal Handstick is a cult buy, and those who’ve tried the appliance have been wowed by its cleaning prowess. Picture: Supplied

In contrast, the 20-function Thermomix TM6 retailed at the time for $2269.

While Aldi's version of the cooking device didn't come with as many features, it certainly ticked a lot of boxes when it was shared on Markdown Addicts Australia on Facebook.

Eagle-eyed shoppers noted the product had previously been sold at Big W and Spotlight and recommended it as a cheaper alternative to the pricey Thermomix.

Aldi’s version of a Thermomix was priced at an incredibly reasonable $299. Picture: Supplied/Aldi. Picture: Supplied/Aldi

"I got this one from Big W a few years ago. Not 100% the same but good for the price," one shopper commented.

"3 year warranty is good! Better than Thermomix!" one person wrote while another added: "I own this (Aldi version of Thermomix) and it is awesome!"

- with Hannah Paine