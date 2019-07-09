Menu
Login
ALDI GENERIC Pic Chris Pavlich 22/06/2004
ALDI GENERIC Pic Chris Pavlich 22/06/2004
Crime

Aldi store evacuated over bomb fears

9th Jul 2019 4:03 PM

THE bomb squad has swept through a suburban Aldi store in Melbourne's southeast, deeming it safe after a suspicious package was earlier located.

Workers and shoppers were evacuated from the store at Cranbourne, 43kms from the Melbourne CBD, shortly before 12.30pm, the Cranbourne Leader reports.

The Bomb Response Unit was called in and a robot was sent into the store to look around before the area was declared safe.

Local businesses were reportedly impacted by the scare. Staff were told to stay indoors while police attended and an exclusion zone was set up around nearby streets.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

More Stories

aldi bomb bomb threat evacuation

Top Stories

    Car theft, Moranbah

    Car theft, Moranbah

    News A vehicle was stolen from Moranbah yesterday (July 7).

    Life is a journey and she loves it

    Life is a journey and she loves it

    News Passion for family, travel and helping others.

    More rain on the way

    More rain on the way

    News Still "a reasonable amount” of activity in the area.

    SCOLIOSIS: Teen won't let curve define who she is

    SCOLIOSIS: Teen won't let curve define who she is

    Health Inspirational 14-year-old urges people to check for the early signs