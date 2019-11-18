'So yummy!' Aldi’s $4 dupe of a famous Aussie ice cream

Australia officially can't get enough of Aldi at the moment.

Whether it's the weekly Special Buys or a budget version of a fancy French cheese that draws you in, there's no disputing the hold it ahs over our hearts.

Now shoppers are getting excited by a new product, one with a major hint of nostalgia.

The German supermarket shared a photo online of it's "Entertainer" - a $3.99 dupe of the classic childhood Viennetta dessert.

And while the ice-cream product is only just hitting shelves, it's already causing a stir among shoppers with the post receiving more than 8,000 comments since it was posted on Saturday.

Aldi bringing back childhood classic. Picture: Aldi Australia

"Oh my gosh!! What memories just flooded back!" one follower wrote on Facebook.

"This was a family favourite in my house as a kid," another said.

"OMG, my favourite ice-cream ever," someone else wrote.

Others excitedly tagged their friends and family, suggesting they should buy one for "old times sake".

"For the nostalgia should we get one next time we have people over?" one person said to their partner.

"We could get this fancy dessert for our Xmas party!" another teased.

Not everyone was convinced by the Aldi version of the Streets classic, asking: "Is it as good as the original Vienetta though?"

The new Aldi product is an unofficial dupe of a Streets Viennetta. Picture: Supplied

Thankfully some keen Aldi shoppers had already snapped the new product up and described it as delicious.

"We had one last week. So yummy!!!!!!" one said.

The original Viennetta's are still available across Australia with Woolies selling it for $5 and Coles offering it for $6.

The new product comes as Aldi released a list of shoppers' favourite items from 10 categories in the discount grocery store.

This bread has been raved about by nutritionists for months and has proved to be a fave with shoppers too. Picture: Supplied

A $5 rose wine took out the top spot in Aldi Australia's People's Pick Awards followed by a packet of $1.89 baby wipes and a low carb, high protein bread, $4.99 that nutritionists have been raving about for a while.

Scott Tyler, Quality Assurance Director at ALDI Australia said: "We are very particular about what we sell, especially with our limited range of products. Every item passes through a rigorous quality control process to ensure that it exceeds the high standards our customers have come to expect".