Aldi UK has launched a giant Ferrero Rocher frozen dessert with Aussie shoppers quickly calling for the supermarket to bring the item to Australia.
Smarter Shopping

Wrap your lips around this giant Ferrero Rocher dessert

21st Aug 2020 8:23 PM

Aldi UK has launched a giant Ferrero Rocher frozen dessert and Aussie shoppers have quickly called for the supermarket to bring the item to Australia.

The European grocery chain announced the frozen item would be available in shops across England in time for Christmas - costing £4.99 ($9.18) for 500g of frozen chocolate delight.

The chocolate, praline and hazelnut item is not due for release in Australia, with Aldi yet to confirm whether the item could be released as part of the local range.

Aldi's frozen Ferrero Rocher dessert.
Aussies were quick to begin the call to bring the frozen chocolate dessert to local Aldi stores.

"Need this in Australia now," one person commented about the item.

"I wonder if it will hit the shelves here," another wondered.

"Please bring to Australia and stock all year," another said.

"I don't even know what is happening at Christmas but it will feature this," another said.

The chocolate and praline dome includes layers of milk chocolate and hazelnut mousse with a milk chocolate feuilletine made from cocoa sponge cake and pancake. The dome is frozen under a hazelnut shell.

