Banned conspiracy theorist’s four-hour rant

Conspiracy theorist and host of Infowars, Alex Jones has released a bizarre rant after his social media accounts and channels were terminated. Picture: AP

FAR-RIGHT conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has released a bizarre rant in response to the termination of his social media accounts and multimedia channels this week.

In the video which runs for nearly four hours, the controversial commentator claims that the "sick cult of leftism" was trying to destroy him and his show.

The outspoken creator of Infowars - a far-right news show produced by Jones in a secret location in Texas - broadcast his outburst on Twitter, one of the only platforms which hasn't banned him.

"Infowars is the most censored program in the world because we know the truth," Jones said.

"When you see … myself destroyed, remember Infowars, remember free speech."

His comments come after major tech companies Facebook, Apple, Spotify and YouTube "terminated" his accounts and removed extremist material he had published in an effort to crackdown on the spread of hate speech and discrimination following protests across social media.

Facebook removed four pages belonging to Jones and implemented a 30-day suspension from the service for violating the company's hate speech and bullying policies.

As a digitalised American flag flew on a screen behind him, Jones implored his followers to keep sending him money in order to "feed your gladiator".

"Give us water, give us your prayers and we will fight hard," he said.

"Give us your love and support, like sunshine on our faces, backs and our chests to make us strong.

"You are the water, the sunshine, the fresh air, the food, you are the blood of this operation, you are the veins."

Jones claimed his critics had lied about his messages in order to "p*ss on our grave" and the hard work he had done on the show.

"All the leftist garbage, they p*ss on our grave and on the billions of views, and 2.5 million subscribers and all the work and amazing interviews we have done," Jones said.

"I told you this was coming, they used military tactics and now the tech giants are all working in consort against the American people."

He urged his followers to "make memes about Apple and Google being Chinese-run" and released his official hashtag #freeinfowars.

"Everyone must make memes about Apple and Google and everyone must lift Infowars up as a standard to be defended and saved," he said.

"Tell folks, it's the most censored program in the world for a reason, Jones is dialled in! Jones knows who the enemy! He understands the globalist program and he knows how to take action!"

YouTube, Apple and Spotify have also "terminated" Jones' dedicated podcast and video channels, which he claimed reached 70 million people each week.

Despite Jones' describing the move as a "co-ordinated communist-style crackdown", service providers have claimed they were simply reacting to a flood of complaints lodged by users against him.

In a statement released on Monday, Facebook said it had suspended Jones' account for repeated violations of the company's community standards against hate speech which "attacks or dehumanises others".

Facebook said it had "unpublished" the four pages after receiving reports that they contained content "glorifying violence" and used "dehumanising language" to describe Muslims, immigrants and transgender people.

"While much of the discussion around Infowars has been related to false news … none of the violations that spurred today's removals were related to this," the statement said.

Facebook would not explain what would happen to Jones' account after his suspension was over, which appeared to have been activated in late July.

Jones has amassed a large following on the right while spreading wild theories including the government carried out the 9/11 terror attacks.

His most notorious claim was that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting - which left 20 children and six adults dead - was a hoax.

Families of some of the victims launched legal action against Jones, prompting him to acknowledge that the shooting had occurred, while stressing that his claims were simply an expression of free speech.

Last week, music streaming service Spotify removed some episodes of The Alex Jones Show podcast for breaching its hate content policy.

Any search in iTunes for "Infowars" or "Alex Jones" will not turn up any podcasts created by Jones.

Similarly, entering the web addresses for specific shows will bring up a notice that the content is no longer available.

Jones' YouTube channels now feature a notice that the account "has been terminated for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines".

A statement released by YouTube said that if users violate the company's policies against hate speech and harassment, "we terminate their accounts".