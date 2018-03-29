Menu
Alex McKinnon’s joyful news

Alex and Teigan McKinnon have shared news they are expecting their first child.
FORMER NRL player Alex McKinnon is expecting a child with wife Teigan.

The 23-year-old revealed the news in an Instagram post with a picture showing the couple proudly displaying an ultrasound image and the caption: "Baby McKinnon coming soon."

The baby news comes less than six months after the pair married and McKinnon achieved his goal of standing at his own wedding.

Alex and Teigan were married in October in front of family and friends, with the groom fulfilling his promise to rise from his wheelchair on their wedding day.

The 22-year-old's promising rugby league career was cut short when he suffered a devastating spinal cord injury while playing for the Newcastle Knights in March 2014.

He was diagnosed a quadriplegic and proposed to Ms Power from his hospital bed just days after the devastating accident.

Alex and Teigan McKinnon at Sony Music in Sydney. Alex has signed with Sony, and will be out on the corporate speaking circuit.
The couple's journey has been inspirational and harrowing, with Teigan supporting her husband though his rehabilitation over the past four years.

In an Instagram post shared at the same time as Alex's, Teigan said she was "overwhelmed with joy" to announce the impending arrival.

Baby McKinnon is due October this year.

alex mckinnon editors picks newcastle knights nrl

