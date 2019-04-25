Alice dances in Capella Wonderland

CAPELLA Cultural Centre is set to host some of show business' finest when the Melbourne City Ballet's Alice In Wonderland production comes to town.

Melbourne City Ballet takes a lot of shows to regional towns during the year to spread the influence of ballet.

Capella Cultural Centre's venue manager Les Alberts is excited for the opportunity this show will give to the local dance schools passionate about ballet.

"This area is very fortunate to be getting this show coming from the Melbourne City Ballet company,” Mr Alberts said.

"There are a lot of young, up and coming dancers who are very interested in ballet in the local dance schools.

"This is a wonderful for them to see a full professional company perform in Capella.”

This Alice In Wonderland production has been on tour around Australia this year and has been well received by the nation's audiences.

"As part of a network of performing arts venues I hear feedback and the feedback has been very strong about this particular performance,” Mr Alberts said.

"Audiences are really enjoying and appreciating the show, so we are very much looking forward to them coming here in less than two weeks time.”

Melbourne City Ballet will also host a workshop for local dance students at 3pm on the day of the performance.

The workshop is an opportunity for dance students to work alongside Melbourne City Ballet's performers and learn the show's choreography.

"The workshop is hosted by dancers from the company and at the conclusion, a handful of lucky dancers are chosen to perform with the company that night,” Mr Alberts said.