All abilities park to create inclusive play

A ROTARY-backed upgrade of Emerald's Rotary Park aims to transform the space into an inclusive playground for children and young people of all abilities in the region.

President of the Rotary Club of Emerald, Ross Drayton, said the new park across the road from Emerald Hospital would be a place "people will want to come to”.

"You want to drive along Hospital Road and get that 'wow' factor.”

Mr Drayton said the park - which would be designed with a 'train' theme - will ensure children of all abilities can integrate and play together.

He said the Rotary Club had donated $150,000 for the new park, however were now seeking $100,000 in community funding and sponsorship to kickstart a $250,000 project.

"We're going to work very hard now to raise the extra $100,000, and we'll be looking for the community to help us raise the balance over as short a time as we can.”

Mr Drayton said Rotary was encouraging community groups to host their own fundraising events, and fundraising 'thermometers' would be set up around town to indicated how much money still needed to be raised.

"We're also working with politicians and hoping for Federal and State input. And we're looking at having a number of key fundraising events between now and the new year.”

He said council had supported the full park upgrade, and would help with park beautification.

"We're putting proper hard shade over the swigs so children can play happily there. It's an all-abilities park, so the cost may appear high but the cost of each of the elements is high.”

Mr Drayton said community groups and individuals were currently being consulted about what would work in the park "and they've come back with some great suggestions”.

"We'll also touch base with the hospital so the park can work for hospital patients as well, and children with different care needs.

"I think the community will get a place that will allow children of all abilities to go and feel safe and play and enjoy a family environment.

"It is great for the community to get that sense of belonging - it will become a community asset.”

He said it was hoped work on the park could begin in the first quarter of next year.

The park will be created with a 'train' theme and will include swings that look like a train built in the Rotary colours.

"There will also be a 'wall of hope' where people will be able to buy a brick and have their name on a plaque on the wall, honouring the donors to the project.

"The whole thing will be a train and the carriages will be the different elements. And as we raise money we'll keep adding to it.

"It allows the park to be perpetual and we can keep adding to it.”

Rachel Freeman, Yumba Bimbi Support Services General Manager, said a vast majority of school and community play spaces were not inclusive to all and presented challenges and barriers to access.

"All-abilities playgrounds incorporate sensory, motor, imaginative and educational aspects of play and are designed to enable children with disabilities to play outdoors side by side with their friends and siblings.”

Opportunities for the community to donate to the Rotary All Ability Park will include Rotary Carols, the Buy a Brick campaign, Burn Your Brand into the picket fence and a Teddy Bears' Picnic.