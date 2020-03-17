All-abilities playground opening delayed

Emerald Rotary Club members at the site of the all-abilities playground last year.

THE grand opening of the Rotary all-abilities playground, which was due for April, as well as this weekend’s Rotary twilight market, has been postponed due to coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings.

Rotary president Adam Reynolds said the event would be rescheduled as soon as possible.

“When it does reopen we’ll have a grand opening and markets with free rides, a bouncing castle and animals for kids.

“We’ll have a big show and a big shindig down there.”

He said the new $300,000 playground at Rotary Park was currently still open to the public and it was up to the discretion of parents as to whether they used it.

If council officially closes their playgrounds, then the new park would close too.

“We’re devastated that we’re not running our first twilight markets this weekend, but you have to think of the safety of everyone in town,” Mr Reynolds said this week.

“If the whole world has to close down for a few weeks then that is what we’ve got to do.

“I’ve never seen anything affect the world like this before.”

He said that when the park held its official opening, a large sponsor board honouring those who have been involved with its development would be showcased as well as a community noticeboard that would be a permanent feature.

“This has been more than a three-year project for us – we’re really excited. It’s been a major project and there’s been a lot of people involved.

“There’s hardly a time I go past the park and there’s not a child playing on it so it gives us that satisfaction, and having it outside the hospital is the perfect location.”

The all-abilities park – which was developed as a way to create a sense of belonging among all members of the community – was a “wonderful asset” for the community, Mr Reynolds said.

“There’s not many towns this size that have an all-abilities playground.”

He said plenty of “hard work” with fundraisers including the Duck Dash, charity golf days and barbecues had been organised to fund the park.

“We’ve cooked lots of $2 sausages to pay for it and we can’t thank the Emerald community enough for how people have supported us.

“We do it for the joy of it but without the community and council involvement we couldn’t have done it.”