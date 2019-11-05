All-abilities to see completion with $25,000 raised at Duck Dash

DUCK DASH: Decorated ducks ready to race at the 2019 Nogoa River Family Day at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

A SUCCESSFUL family fun day on the weekend has allowed the Emerald Rotary Club to raise about $25,000, enough to see the all-abilities playground complete before Christmas.

The $250,000 playground, located at Rotary Park across from the Emerald Hospital, has been in the pipeline since mid-2018 and Emerald Rotary Club president Adam Reynolds is excited to see it near the finish line.

“It will definitely be open before Christmas, it may not be 100 per cent completed but it will be accessible,” he said.

The finishing touches include the concrete paths, fencing, lighting, a carpark and a staging area.

Hundreds of community members from across the region enjoyed the Nogoa River Family Day on Sunday, a day to raise the final amount needed to finish the project and give back to the community.

“A town like Emerald really does get behind you,” Mr Reynolds said.

“We’ve raised all that money and it’s the generous community that has backed us and supported it.”

He said the free family day was about trying to give back as a thanks for what they had put in.

“When you’re in a town like Emerald, it’s very community based and they’re happy to get behind you and give back to these events,” Mr Reynolds said.

The day by the river included the annual ‘Duck Dash’, which saw thousands of rubber ducks race down the Nogoa, boat races, markets, a petting zoo, water slide, live entertainment and plenty more.

Mr Reynolds thanked Mitre 10 who donated $10,000 to the event, 10 business who sponsored the day to ensure all activities were free, and Central Highlands Regional Council who put a lot of effort into cleaning the area in preparation of the event.

“Thank you to everyone who came down and got behind the event,” he said.