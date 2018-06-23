All aboard as monsters swap hotel for a cruise

Fran Drescher was happy to go cruising vicariously through her Hotel Transylvania character in the monster franchise's latest sequel Summer Vacation.

The actor, best known as the star of the '90s sitcom The Nanny, admits she's more of a land lover.

"We did a cruise many years ago and at the time I felt like it's not really for me,” Drescher says.

"I'm more of a land lover. I like looking at the ocean. I don't really need to be on it in the middle of nowhere.

"When my parents were younger they did it and enjoyed it; many people do. The hotel essentially goes from place to place without you having to move. There's something appealing about it to some people... and it's a great foundation for comedy. We did it on The Nanny.”

In Hotel Transylvania 3, Mavis surprises her dad Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship so he can take a vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at his hotel.

The rest of Drac's friends cannot resist going along. But once they leave port, romance arises when Dracula meets the mysterious ship captain, Ericka.

Drescher voices Eunice, the well-dressed wife of Frankenstein and godmother to Mavis.

"I see Eunice as the matriarch of the monster family,” she says. "Her heart and concerns are always for everybody's best interests. Drac is like a brother to her and even though Frank drives her crazy, she loves him - and he's not an easy man. She loves the children and she's very protective. She wants everybody to have a good time.

"She always has her hair done just right and she's always dressed to the nines. She loves wearing short skirts and she has these petite little feet. I think she's really funny and cute.”

Eunice is one of only a few animated characters Drescher, whose nasal New York accent is unmistakable, has ever lent her voice to.

"I'm always there by myself with the director and the technicians, which is weird for me but it's a unique experience and I've come to really enjoy the process,” she says.

"I love this particular movie franchise because it always has a positive message. It's very, very humorous and the whole family can enjoy it. I'm really pleased with the whole tone of it, which is right up my alley.”

Adam Sandler voices Dracula and served as an executive producer on the first two films.

"I love him as a person and I love him as an actor, both serious and comedic,” Drescher says. "He's a very creative and inclusive writer, producer and star. I feel very grateful to have the opportunity to work with him.”

When the actor and comedian isn't performing, she's working on the Cancer Schmancer Movement she started after battling uterine cancer.

"We recently celebrated our 10th anniversary and I'm going to be 18 years well,” she says. "We have our annual cabaret dinner cruise in New York Harbour next week and in October we're live-streaming our annual health summit.

"I feel very confident we're on a path that all people should embrace - being a more mindful consumer, detoxing your home, questioning what you put in your mouth and on your skin, and what you clean and garden with to dramatically reduce your risk of cancer.”

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation opens on Thursday.