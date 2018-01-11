All bets are on with local horse in Magic Millions

LOCAL Emerald Wallaby Jack's camping and outdoor retailer Rae Fletcher and her daughters Shannon and Jordan could have some very exciting times ahead this coming weekend at the Gold Coast Magic Millions race day.

The girls line up with boom two-year-old Sunlight in the $2 million dollar 2 year old Magic Millions Classic.

As a ladies syndicate, Sunlight is also eligible for the Magic Millions ladies in racing bonus worth a further $500,000.

Due to her commitments at the shop, Rae tuned into Radio 4TAB on December 23 to hear Sunlight dominate at her first Queensland start. She said it has been very exciting for her and the girls with the build-up and hype that goes with having a leading chance in a big race.

Rae's husband Dan fletcher bred Sunlight in partnership and has her full sister along with a couple of others to sell at this year's sale.

Dan, a quiet achiever and not one to spruik his success, has enjoyed plenty of highlights in his time in breeding and has produced several other success stories, but none as big as Sunlight.

Rae, Shannon and Jordan were invited to retain a small share in Sunlight after selling her at last year's Magic Millions for $300,000.

The girls will rub shoulders with the who's who of racing in Australia the other female owners including Katie Thompson of world renowned Widden stud, Hannah Wall from Qatar Bloodstock, Mrs Fung from Aquis Farm in the Gold Coast hinterland as well as lady clients of the Mcevoy/Mitchell stable.

Leading South Australia based Trainer Tony McEvoy has declared talented filly Sunlight "in the zone” following her dominant display in her final dress rehearsal for Magic Millions Classic at the Gold Coast last Saturday.

Sunlight has followed the Houtzen path to the $2 million feature after stepping out as a scorching hot $1.50 favourite in a QTIS Two-Year-Old Handicap (1100m) at the Gold Coast on Saturday, where she was ridden by Luke Currie in widening four length victory.

The authoritative performance should bring her to peak fitness to be ready to rip tomorrow.

The win sent shock waves through corporate bookmakers Australia wide with her price shortening from $7.50-$4.40 and will be ridden again by Luke Currie tomorrow and will jump from the tricky barrier of number 15. Her superior gate speed will go a long way to help her overcome the nasty draw. Regardless of tomorrow's result, Rae and the girl's trainer McEvoy regard Sunlight as a leading contender for the $3.5 million dollar Golden Slipper Stakes at Rosehill during the autumn.