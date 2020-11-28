Menu
Emergency services are back out at Bargara this morning searching for a person off the shore. Photo: Zac O'Brien.
All hands on deck as search for missing person continues

Mikayla Haupt
28th Nov 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM
The search continues for a person believed to have gone missing in Bargara waters last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a helicopter was searching from above and Volunteer Marine Rescue Surf Life Savers looking from a jet ski and police on ATVs.

The search was launched just before 7pm after reports of a person struggling in water.

The QPS spokeswoman said they had not received any further reports of a missing person.

Emergency services continue to search off the coast of Bargara for a person. Photo: Zac O'Brien.
This is a developing story.

 

bargara bundaberg vmr editors picks qps water search
Bundaberg News Mail

