Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A service station was held up this morning and all the thief got was a bag of prawns.
A service station was held up this morning and all the thief got was a bag of prawns.
Offbeat

All he got was a bag of prawns

by Alan Quinney
10th Jan 2020 6:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An armed man who allegedly held up a service station at Beachmere this morning got a bag of prawns for his trouble.

A 28-year old Cootharaba man has since been charged with attempted robbery, two counts of stealing and unlicensed driving.

He is to appear at Caboolture Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police will allege at 6.10am a man drove a white vehicle onto the forecourt of the Beachmere Road service station.

The man walked into the shop, took a packet of prawns from the bait freezers and approached the counter.

It will be alleged he produced a knife from his bag and struck the 28-year-old male attendant on the upper right arm, banging the knife on the counter demanding money.

He then took a brick from his bag and raised it above his shoulder when a 39-year old women customer came into the shop interrupting him.

Police will allege the man then got into his car and drove off taking a bag of prawns.

Police located the man at an address on Gillian Street, Beachmere where he was arrested.

The male staff employee received a minor injury and the female customer was not physically injured, police said.

crime prawns robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sunwater responds to Fairbairn water woes

        premium_icon Sunwater responds to Fairbairn water woes

        News The dam’s allocations cannot change until later this year.

        ‘This is bullsh*t’: man’s angry rant at magistrate

        premium_icon ‘This is bullsh*t’: man’s angry rant at magistrate

        Crime 'Some mug like you comes along and knocks them off'

        Australia Day events across the Central Highlands

        Australia Day events across the Central Highlands

        News There will be four free Australia Day events across the region.

        TAFE EXPO: New year, new career

        premium_icon TAFE EXPO: New year, new career

        Careers CQUniversity event promises to answer all your questions about education and...