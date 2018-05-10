Menu
SCHOOL FUN: Emerald Christian College will host the 2018 May Fair full of family fun.
All invited to big party at college

by Kristen Booth
10th May 2018 1:37 PM

A SEASON of festivities has hit the region and a local fair is adding to the excitement.

Emerald Christian College will hold its annual May Fair on Saturday, May 19, with the entire school jumping on board to provide a fun day out for families.

Principal Graeme Johnston said their aim of the day was to allow people to take a break from their work and have some fun and a party.

"We're doing classroom displays, lots of rides and climbing walls. We're putting on lots of food including our new doughnut maker,” he said.

"It completely disrupts our healthy eating policy, but only for one day.

"Once a year we just want to have a bit of fun, so it's just like a big party.”

A showcase of students' work, the whole school will be open right through to the library, with displays on everything from manual arts to handwriting.

After attracting 800 locals to last year's successful event, the school is hoping to outdo themselves and host 1000 guests.

The free, family friendly event will allow the school to raise funds for refrigerated and filtered water fountains within the school.

Held on Emerald Christian College grounds, the day will be jam-packed with family fun, including stalls, rides and a range of food, with plenty of music and laughter assured.

Ride tickets can be bought on the day or at the school office beforehand.

Mr Johnston said the fair offered a day out for the entire community.

"The goal is to have a lot of fun, eat some food that you shouldn't normally eat and raise some money so the kids can have cold and filtered water when they go to morning tea and lunch,” he said.

"It's a cheap day out for the family and a lot of fun. You don't have to spend money unless you want to.

"Sometimes you do things just because it's fun.”

central highlands emerald emerald christian college may fair
Central Queensland News

