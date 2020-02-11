Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HEAVY RAIN: BMA Blackwater Mine is inaccessible by road after heavy rainfall overnight.
HEAVY RAIN: BMA Blackwater Mine is inaccessible by road after heavy rainfall overnight.
News

All roads closed to a Central Queensland mine

Kristen Booth
11th Feb 2020 3:00 PM

BLACKWATER Mine is inaccessible by road following the heavy rainfall overnight.

The mine released a weather alert today advising staff not to travel to the site.

"Blackwater Mine's Incident Management team is actively managing the situation and will remain in place until further notice," it stated.

"If you work at Blackwater Mine, your immediate leader will advise when it is safe to return to work.

"Safety is our number one priority. Please put your safety first."

A BHP Billiton spokesman was unable to confirm if the mine had stopped all operations.

Blackwater has recorded about 31mm since Monday, while Bluff has received 90mm and 123mm in Duaringa.

The rainfall event caused Blackwater Creek and Bluff Creek to rise, flooding parts of Capricorn Highway.

Blackwater Police have announced both lanes of traffic are now open across both creek crossings.

bhp biliton mitsubishi alliance bhp biliton mitsubishi allianceweather blackwater mine qld rainfall road closure
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        premium_icon What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        News An economic analysis has revealed the huge jobs, exports and tourism bonanza Queensland is on the cusp of if we secure the 2032 Olympic Games.

        ABC star farewelled after two decades

        premium_icon ABC star farewelled after two decades

        News Jacquie Mackay says goodbye to ABC after 23 years.

        Partnership aims to enhance CQ businesses

        Partnership aims to enhance CQ businesses

        News The Supervisors and Managers Training Program commenced last week.

        New leaders at Moranbah

        New leaders at Moranbah

        News Moranbah East has reached a high enrolment of nearly 690 students this year.