All roads closed to a Central Queensland mine

BLACKWATER Mine is inaccessible by road following the heavy rainfall overnight.

The mine released a weather alert today advising staff not to travel to the site.

"Blackwater Mine's Incident Management team is actively managing the situation and will remain in place until further notice," it stated.

"If you work at Blackwater Mine, your immediate leader will advise when it is safe to return to work.

"Safety is our number one priority. Please put your safety first."

A BHP Billiton spokesman was unable to confirm if the mine had stopped all operations.

Blackwater has recorded about 31mm since Monday, while Bluff has received 90mm and 123mm in Duaringa.

The rainfall event caused Blackwater Creek and Bluff Creek to rise, flooding parts of Capricorn Highway.

Blackwater Police have announced both lanes of traffic are now open across both creek crossings.