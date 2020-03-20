All roads will lead to first round of CQDRA

ALL TRACKS LEAD TO THIS SATURDAY: An elevated view of the Benaraby drags strip. PICTURE: Jordan Wex, CQDRA member/racer

MOTORSPORT: There is no stopping the powerful drag racing events at Benaraby Dragway in 2020.

That's the message from Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Mike Gawley.

While almost all sport events have been cancelled due to COVID-19, the rescheduled first round of the CQDRA Championship is all go this Saturday.

"Racers from Mackay, Biloela, Emerald, Bundaberg, Townsville, Rocky and Gladdy are not going to give into this latest phase of insanity," Gawley said

"Drag racing always comes with inherent risks but we make plans and preparations to deal with all of these risks."

Saturday's action starts from 1pm with qualifying rounds and gates open at 8am. There will be the usual classes in action throughout the day and into the evening.

"Dragracers have many reasons to take these risks," Gawley said.

"The roaring sound of a nitro-burning dragster doing a 200-foot skid while the tyres grow a foot in diameter.

"The flames blasting skyward from a rear-engine dragster and there will be insane wheelies from some of the fastest two-wheeled machines on the planet."

Gawley reassured motorsport fans that the coronavirus fear should not affect CQDRA events.

The only reason why Saturday's event was rescheduled was because of wet weather last month.

"We can easily operate within the recommended guidelines and will continue to do so," Gawley said.

"We will also continue to update our racers, spectators and supporters with positive guidelines to keep us and the sport of drag racing safe here in Central Queensland."

There will be an Off Street Meet at 6pm on Friday and drivers will need to report to the office at 4pm with scrutineering from 5-7pm.

Round two of the CQDRA is on April 11 with Off Street on April 10.

More details are on the Benaraby Dragway website.

