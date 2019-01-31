All smiles at school

FIRST DAY: Jack (middle) with his parents, Chris and Mel, and siblings Jonah and Evelyn on his first day of school at Moranbah East.

FIRST DAY: Jack (middle) with his parents, Chris and Mel, and siblings Jonah and Evelyn on his first day of school at Moranbah East. Contributed

STUDENTS across the region strutted their new school uniforms this week and returned to the classroom for the first time this year.

Jack Wood was more than excited to take on his first day of Year 1 at Moranbah East State School.

His mum, Melissa Wood said Tuesday morning was like a rerun of Christmas.

"Jack loves school and was super excited from the minute he got out of bed,” she said.

"It was like Christmas morning all over again.”

ALL READY: Jack Wood started Year 1 at Moranbah East State School this week. Contributed

Jack is the first of their three children starting school and Mrs Wood is "really excited to see what (he) achieves this year”.

"He's so smart and confident, and every year we get a better picture of who he's becoming as his own little person,” she said.

"School just brings out the best in him that way, so it should be a great year.”

With "two under two” still at home, Mrs Wood was slightly relieved school was back, but still got a "little teary after drop off because he's growing up so fast”.

Despite the constant rain on Tuesday, the day ran smoothly for both Jack and his mum until 3pm hit.

"It was all going great until I got stuck trying to figure out how to get the baby capsule off the pram after pick up,” Mrs Wood said.

"So I just stood there on the side of the road in the rain madly googling for instructions while both babies cried and Jack was yelling at me.

"Day two went much more smoothly though.”

At the end of the day, Mrs Wood said "Jack loved it”, and was ready for a great year.

"He has his bestie in his class again this year so I think that makes it extra special.”