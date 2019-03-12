Bowman in peak form for All Star Mile

JAMES Cummings is confident Hugh Bowman will be at the peak of his powers when the champion jockey returns to Flemington this weekend to partner favourite Alizee in the $5million All-Star Mile.

Bowman was forced to leave Headquarters abruptly last week after his wife Christine fell ill, only an hour before he was due to ride Australian Cup favourite Avilius.

Cummings spoke with Bowman at the weekend and has no doubt the star rider will be fully focused aboard Alizee, the Ladbrokes $3.20 favourite for the All-Star Mile.

"Health is the most important thing and I was pleased to hear on Sunday when I spoke to Hugh everything is in order," Cummings said.

"He's going to ride the mare (Alizee) and he'll ride her very well."

Alizee drew barrier 12 but, if none of the four emergencies gain a start, she will jump from gate nine.

Kris Lees' Le Romain, the first emergency, drew the inside gate.

Cummings is unconcerned by Alizee's draw amid concerns some of the race's longshot hopes could present a "traffic jam" late in the contest.

Alizee has drawn barrier 11 for the All Star Mile. Picture: Getty Images

"No problem," Cummings said, when asked about his reaction to the barrier draw.

"She (Alizee) has drawn a little outside of the middle. We can have a look at that but it looks alright to me."

Stablemate Hartnell, to be partnered by Godolphin's retained rider William Buick, will start from barrier two.

"William is a contracted rider to Godolphin and on the big stage, it's pretty important that he gets his opportunity to ride horses like this for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed," Cummings said.

"He (Sheikh Mohammed) is a pretty good judge.

"He selected Kerrin McEvoy many years ago and I don't think there's a jockey in the country who's had a bigger year ever than Kerrin McEvoy's been able to have.

Hartnell will line up in barrier 2 in the $5 million race. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) JULIAN SMITH

"It's great that Will can come over and jump on one of ours.

"He's had a bit of luck before and he's a great guy to deal with.

"I can picture him riding Hartnell very well."

Cummings is positive both Alizee and Hartnell are primed to perform at their best.

"They're in really good shape," he said.

"I had the opportunity to afford both horses a wonderful foundation before they arrived at the Futurity (Stakes).

"We're delighted the way they're coming into the race. They're both in great shape.

"They look perfect for this weekend."

BARRIER DRAW

Happy Clapper (Pat Webster, NSW) - Barrier 9 Hartnell (James Cummings, NSW) - Barrier 2 Material Man (Justin Warwick, WA) - Barrier 10 Grunt (Mick Price, VIC) - Barrier 15 Moss 'N' Dale (Peter Gelagotis, VIC) - Barrier 6 Foundry (Terry Kelly, VIC) - Barrier 17 Man Of His Word (Dean Krongold, VIC) - Barrier 18 Balf's Choice (Ryan Balfour, SA) - Barrier 3 Mr Money Bags (Robbie Griffiths, VIC) - Barrier 5 Urban Ruler (Chris Munce, QLD) - Barrier 8 Alizee (James Cummings, NSW) - Barrier 12 Hawkshot (David & Ben Hayes & Tom Dabernig, VIC) - Barrier 4 Mystic Journey (Adam Trinder, TAS)- Barrier 16 Amphitrite (David & Ben Hayes & Tom Dabernig, VIC) - Barrier 14

EMERGENCIES