Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Eating Food. People Taking Pizza Slices. Friends Leisure, Fast Food
Eating Food. People Taking Pizza Slices. Friends Leisure, Fast Food
News

Hungry 'armed robber' makes off with a pizza

Jack Evans
23rd Dec 2019 8:40 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are seacrchng for an alleged armed robber after a brazen evening incident just before 7.30pm on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a delivery person was threatened but not harmed and the alleged offender made off with a pizza.

The incident occurred on Farm St and it is understood the alleged offence is related to car found burnt out near a nearby Bunnings this morning.

Rockhampton police will be providing more information later this morning.

armed robbery pizza robbery rockhampton crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        premium_icon Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        News Central Queensland police have been out in full force leading up to Christmas, with Blackwater crime keeping officers busy last week.

        More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        premium_icon More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        News Number of uninsured homes in North Australia growing

        Keeping the network humming over Christmas

        Keeping the network humming over Christmas

        News Ergon Energy will have teams working around the clock to keep the lights on.

        CQ shoppers fund festive appeal

        CQ shoppers fund festive appeal

        News Money raised at Coles will be split between several charities to support children...