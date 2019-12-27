Menu
Crime

Alleged car thieves foiled by GPS tracking software

Matty Holdsworth
26th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
GPS tracking technology, based on the Sunshine Coast, has aided police in the arrest of two alleged car thieves, who had made off with around $125,000 worth of vehicles.

Construction firm Hall Contracting, based in Buderim, had four vehicles stolen sometime before midnight on Sunday, December 22.

The vehicles included three Nissan Triton utilities worth $25,000 each, and a Toyota HiAce minibus, worth around $50,000.

Hall Contracting owner Cameron Hall said unknowingly to the alleged duo, a worker noticed a car was missing and jumped on the GPS tracking system.

Using the "innovative" Fleet Office technology Mr Hall said his employee was able to track the vehicles in real time and relay to authorities to make a pinpoint arrest within two hours of the vehicles going missing.

"The guys were literally on the computer watching their every move, it was a bit of a rush doing that," Mr Hall said.

"They followed them down Oceanic Dr with our workshop manager tracking them.

"We have our whole fleet fitted out with the tracking system, so they can pinpoint the location and recover them."

Queensland Police confirmed two people were in custody and that investigations were ongoing. Charges are yet to be finalised.

A 35-year-old Mapleton man and a 25-year-old Maroochydore woman are due to face court as early as January 7. The pair were allegedly known to police.

 

The Fleet Office Managing Director Jim Lee and Cameron Hall with the groundbreaking GPS equipment.
The Fleet Office Managing Director Jim Lee and Cameron Hall with the groundbreaking GPS equipment.

 

The Fleet Office managing director Jim Lee said it was a great outcome all-round.

"Most people phone up our office in a panic, but the guys at Hall Contracting were able to do it themselves," Mr Lee said.

"We are seeing a rise in crime like this, but it was abruptly stopped and the assets reclaimed very quickly.

"Thieves are getting smarter, but we still have a few tricks up our sleeve."

Mr Lee said The Fleet Office has a 100 per cent success rate.

Queensland Police data shows between August and November 754 cars were stolen on the Sunshine Coast.

How the Fleet Office technology works.

