Alleged cocaine sex scandal rocks political party

Labor members have become impacted by in an investigation by Northern Territory specialist police officers into a cocaine sex scandal.

Detectives from the NT Police's Special References Unit have been investigating the claims since the end of last year, according to NT News.

NT Police told news.com.au they would not be commenting on the report.

Overnight, member for Blain, Mark Turner, revealed he was one of the Labor members impacted by the allegations but strongly denied his involvement in any illegal activities.

In a late-night speech to parliament, Mr Turner said he had never planned to make a comment on the "untrue rumours and innuendo" but felt he had no other choice due to the recent actions of Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro.

Member for Blain Mark Turner revealed he was the Labor politician impacted by the allegations. Picture: Che Chorley

On Wednesday, Ms Finocchiaro called on Chief Minister Michael Gunner to "show leadership" and commence a formal investigation into the allegations impacting members of the Territory Labor Party.

Mr Turner claimed Ms Finocchiaro used her "privileged position" to accelerate the allegations and "use them to impugn the character of my colleagues".

"I will not allow that to continue any longer," he said.

Mr Turner said any suggestion he participated in illegal activity is "categorically false" but did confirmed he had a "friendship" with the woman at the centre of the scandal.

"I do not recall the details of every conversation. During this friendship we exchanged general conversation, banter, jokes, and some intimate conversation," he said.

"I do not condone illegal activity, and I do not participate in it. I accept that there were aspects of our friendship in the past that were not appropriate, because they were too intimate.

"It was not illegal. It was consensual. It was respectful. But not appropriate."

Mr Turner, a married father-of-five, said he was "deeply embarrassed" by the situation.

Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro called on Chief Minister Michael Gunner to order an investigation into the cocaine sex scandal allegations. Picture: Glenn Campbell

Text messages between Mr Turner and the woman at the centre of the allegations have reportedly been obtained by police as part of the investigation, according to the NT News.

Messages between the woman and senior fifth floor Labor staffer are also reportedly being investigated.

According to NT News, sexually explicit messages between Mr Turner and the woman suggest the member for Blain knew the woman was a cocaine user.

The woman allegedly spoke about using the drug and there were allegedly several messages where the pair spoke about their sexual desires.

The woman told NT News that Mr Turner had not done any illicit drugs and there was no suggestion he participated in any illegal activities,

In his speech, Mr Turner also claimed the private information of the woman at the centre of the allegations had been "stolen".

"My family's private hurt is now public. If that was the Leader of the Opposition's goal, she has succeeded," he said.

"A private citizen, whose personal information was allegedly stolen, has been left traumatised. If that was the Leader of the Opposition's goal, she has succeeded.

"Leader of the Opposition - I can only hope that this has been worth it for you."

Mr Turner apologised for the "hurt and distress" these allegations have caused to his family and asked that they be given privacy during this time.

