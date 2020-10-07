Menu
A man who allegedly breached COVID rules and then complained about his time in custody has been served an extraordinary blast by a magistrate in court.
Crime

Alleged complaining COVIDiot cops wrath of judge

by Caleb Bond
7th Oct 2020 2:19 PM
An alleged COVID breacher has been blasted by a magistrate after he was accused of "thumbing his nose" at border restrictions.

Mehmet Erhan, 39, of Adelaide, allegedly failed to take a compulsory coronavirus test within the required time after coming to South Australia from Victoria.

Adelaide Magistrates Court heard he had since tested negative.

Erhan, who appeared by video link from the Adelaide Remand Centre to apply for bail, told the court on Wednesday that he had not showered or eaten for "three or four days".

But Magistrate Brett Dixon told him to "leave your complaints somewhere else".

"I'm not interested," Mr Dixon said.

"The fact is you have caused a great deal of trouble, stress and anxiety to a great number of people and if you want to complain about the treatment you've been given, I suggest you do that somewhere else.

"I am appalled at the way you have thumbed your nose at the directions you've been given which are directions that have been put in an effort to prevent a pandemic entering into South Australia and you seem to give that absolute lip service."

Police did not oppose bail but Mr Dixon ordered him to serve it in isolation at the Pullman Hotel because of his "total disregard" for the rules.

He also required that Erhan come back to court for permission to leave the hotel once his isolation is completed.

His lawyer suggested it would be "simpler" to bail him to a Brahma Lodge house where he had been staying but Mr Dixon said he was not "in any mood to make things simpler for Mr Erhan given what he's done to the state".

The matter will return to court later this month.

caleb.bond@news.com.au

 

