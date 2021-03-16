Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Police Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Queensland Police Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Crime

Alleged drink-driver rolls truck on CQ highway

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
16th Mar 2021 7:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man was allegedly over the middle alcohol limit when his truck rolled in Central West Queensland on Monday night.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle rollover on the Capricorn Highway near Barcaldine at 8.57pm.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, the “small truck” had rolled onto a railway line.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the driver, a 63-year-old man, was uninjured and charged with drink-driving.

He is expected to appear in Barcaldine Magistrates Court on Friday, March 19.

More Stories

barcaldine capricorn highway crash drink driving tmbcrime truck rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former CQ mine site boasts a rich, revived landscape

        Premium Content Former CQ mine site boasts a rich, revived landscape

        Environment Rehabilitated mine site in the Bowen Basin supports native vegetation, with the potential for cattle grazing.

        How economic conditions have impacted your CQ land value

        Premium Content How economic conditions have impacted your CQ land value

        News The Valuer-General last put prices on land in the Banana Shire in 2018, plus...

        Get creative for Gladstone shopfront competition

        Premium Content Get creative for Gladstone shopfront competition

        News Dress up your Gladstone region business shopfront to win cash prizes.

        Miner sues coal companies for $4.2m over black lung disease

        Premium Content Miner sues coal companies for $4.2m over black lung disease

        News The 62 year old now has a reduced life expectancy and permanent disability.