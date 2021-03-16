Alleged drink-driver rolls truck on CQ highway

A man was allegedly over the middle alcohol limit when his truck rolled in Central West Queensland on Monday night.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle rollover on the Capricorn Highway near Barcaldine at 8.57pm.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, the “small truck” had rolled onto a railway line.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the driver, a 63-year-old man, was uninjured and charged with drink-driving.

He is expected to appear in Barcaldine Magistrates Court on Friday, March 19.