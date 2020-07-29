Alleged drug trafficking grandma ‘wheelchair bound’

MENTIONED IN COURT: Sandra May Castle, a 60-year-old grandmother from Blackbutt, has appeared in Murgon Magistrate Court charged with over 60 offences including the trafficking of dangerous drugs across the South Burnett region. Picture: Facebook

AN ALLEGED drug trafficking grandmother, who is wheelchair bound on bail has had her case mentioned in Murgon Magistrates Court.

Sandra May Castle was arrested earlier this year through Operation Butza, a special drug investigation run by Murgon police, which aimed to target and shut down the ­trafficking and supply of dangerous drugs within the South Burnett region.

Authorities allege Ms Castle supplied drugs worth more than $83,700 during a six-month period, and is facing more than 60 drug related charges, including trafficking, supplying, and possessing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan addressed the court in Castle's absence, to inquire about a variation in her bail so she could contact her son and daughter who are both in custody.

The 60-year-old Blackbutt woman was granted bail on April 21, after being in police custody since late January.

He discussed at length about Castle's terminal liver cancer, saying she has been "confined to a wheelchair" since the diagnosis.

The court heard Castle had been struggling with her mobility and mental health, and wanted to contact her family, even if it was by phone, for peace of mind.

Mr Ryan tendered to the court two documents written by her doctors, outlining her medical condition.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair explained how the defendant could in fact, contact her son and daughter as a part of her previous bail conditions.

Mr Ryan withdrew the application, and went onto tell the court he had received the brief of evidence.

The court heard Mr Ryan would consult Castle, but would most likely be proceeding to a registry committal to a higher court.

Mr Sinclair concurred, adjourning the matter until August 25.