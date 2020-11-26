Menu
DRINK DRIVE: Moranbah Police have charged a driver with High Range drink driving.
Alleged high range drink driver busted near CQ maccas

Kristen Booth
26th Nov 2020 1:23 PM
A MORANBAH driver will face court after allegedly high range drink driving near the local McDonald’s store.

The 28-year-old man allegedly returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .166 on Wednesday, November 25.

The man was intercepted by police about 1.30am on Cunningham Way, Moranbah.

His drivers licence was immediately suspended and he has been issued a notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on December 10.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said it was disappointing that someone would take the risk of driving while allegedly so heavily intoxicated, endangering themselves and others.

“Moranbah Police would like to remind drivers that driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have tragic consequences,” he said.

“Don’t take the chance.

“Losing your licence could cost you your job or crashing your car could be far worse.”

Moranbah Police will continue policing Moranbah’s roads, conducting RBTs anytime, anywhere.

“You can expect to see police officers stopping vehicles and testing drivers for being under the influence of illegal drugs and alcohol at all hours of the day and night,” Snr Sgt Dyer said.

“Planning to drink means planning not to drive.”

