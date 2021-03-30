Alleged Laming upskirting victim makes official complaint

Police have been made aware of an upskirting complaint about Andrew Laming by a woman who says he photographed her while she was bending over.

Crystal White on Tuesday confirmed a complaint had been lodged with Queensland Police alleging the long-time Liberal MP took a photo of her with her underwear visible while she was filling a fridge at a landscaping business in Brisbane in 2019.

"I've documented the incident for now and that's all I want to say," Ms White told Channel 9 while leaving Cleveland Police Station in Queensland.

The revelation comes a day after one of her colleagues, Sean Blinco, confirmed he had made a statement to police about the allegations detailing certain facts including dates, times and conversations.

However, Queensland Police said Ms White does not wish to make a formal complaint.

Dr Laming has apologised for the photo but defended himself for taking it, claiming the photograph merely showed Ms White working hard in front of customers.

It comes as the former secretary of Dr Laming's Liberal National party branch said she was "surprised" the complaints hadn't emerged sooner given his alleged history of making constituents feel uncomfortable.

"What has been alleged doesn't surprise me," former branch executive Suzi Foster told The Guardian. "I'm just surprised it didn't happen sooner."

The comments come two years after Foster was suspended from the party for writing a letter calling for Dr Laming to be disendorsed over concerns about his temperament.

Dr Laming, who has also been accused of trolling two female constituents online, has publicly apologised and is on medical leave undertaking behavioural training. He will not contest his seat of Bowman at the next election.

Queensland Police confirmed in a statement a formal complaint has been received and the matter is being assessed by detectives.

