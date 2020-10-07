Alleged stabbing murder victim’s final words revealed

The final two words of a man who was allegedly stabbed to death have been revealed before he collapsed and died outside an ambulance station.

THE alleged victim of a stabbing murder in a remote Far North town got out of a car outside an ambulance station, stood and said "I'm thirsty" before collapsing on the ground and never regaining consciousness, a court heard.

Mark Miller, 36, died after suffering multiple stab wounds to his torso, while his younger brother Robert Miller, 35, suffered serious injuries.

Mt Garnet couple Josephine Bahor, 37, and Christopher Hodkinson, 41, and their friend, James Blakeway, are on trial in the Cairns Supreme Court and have pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Mark Miller collapsed and died outside the Mt Garnet ambulance station in 2018.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Farnden told the court on Tuesday a fight allegedly broke out between the two groups over stolen cannabis on May 23, 2018.

The brothers drove to the couple's residence about 9.15pm where the trio had allegedly armed themselves with a knife, a cane knife and a machete and attacked them.

Brothers Rober Miller, 33 and Mark Miller, 36.

Ms Farnden said it was alleged the injured brothers managed to make their way back to their car where Robert Miller's partner Tahlia Hinxman called triple-0 and drove them to the Mt Garnet ambulance station where Mark later died.

Blood stains were found on the ground and other materials outside the Mt Garnet ambulance station after two brothers were allegedly stabbed.

The court heard both Ms Bahor and Mr Hodkinson gave interviews to police.

Ms Farnden said Ms Bahor claimed in her interview the group armed themselves with "things to use as weapons" after the brothers visited their home earlier in the evening, then returned.

Mark and Robert Miller both collapsed outside the Mt Garnet station.

She said Mr Hodkinson told police he knew the Miller's were "not people to f**k with" and claimed he was acting in self defence.

"The second time you come over and start that s**t, yeah I'm going to come out on top, that's just the way it is," Mr Hodkinson allegedly told police.

The trial continues on Thursday.

Originally published as Alleged stabbing murder victim's final words revealed