Allen’s releases new frog flavour

The classic red frog has become a lolly associated with childhood.

But the retro treat has been given a modern makeover after Allen's announced it was releasing a new red frog - Sourz Frogs Alive.

Allen's said it had given the iconic lolly a sour twist that will you hit with a burst of "supercharged sourness" before flooding your tastebuds with a zingier raspberry flavour than you get with the original Frogs Alive.

It comes after the confectionary giant created sour versions of its jelly snakes, which were met with mixed reviews.

"Following on from the tongue twisting success of Allen's Sourz Snakes and Sourz Tangy Randoms, the team at Allen's have taken their iconic red frog and given it a sour twist," a spokesperson said.

"The new Allen's Sourz Frogs Alive hits you with a burst of sour, tangy flavour at first bite, followed by a deliciously dazzling raspberry flavour."

Allen’s is releasing a new red frog lolly, Sourz Frogs Alive. Picture: Supplied

It’s is a ‘supercharged’ twist on the original red frogs that promises a huge hit of sourness. Picture: Supplied

The permanent addition will be available in Coles and Woolworths from March 1 before hitting convenience stores in April. The 170g bags will retail for $2.95.

Nestlé head of marketing confectionery Joyce Tan said: "We know how much Aussies love Allen's Frogs Alive and that sour lollies are a trending flavour profile among lolly lovers.

Red frogs are one of Allen’s most popular lollies. Picture: AAP



"We thought we'd combine the two and create something we know our customers will love.

"We're excited to see the reaction on our customer's faces once they taste how sour they really are."

The new flavour is believe to be the first additional Frogs Alive since launching. There were green frogs in the past but the item was discontinued in 2015 due to poor sales.

"They just stopped selling. People stopped buying them," a spokesperson told Fairfax Media at the time.

"Red frogs were outselling their green rivals by a factor of 10 to one. The writing was on the wall."

