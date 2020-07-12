Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police at the Queensland border at Tweed Heads. Picture: Richard Gosling
Police at the Queensland border at Tweed Heads. Picture: Richard Gosling
Health

Almost 50 Victorians turned back from Qld border

by Jeremy Pierce
12th Jul 2020 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of Victorians have been turned away from border checkpoints on the Gold Coast as Queensland battles to keep the COVID pandemic at bay.

By late yesterday - 30 hours since border restrictions on interstate travel were eased, police manning checkpoints at Coolangatta and Tugun had turned back 46 people attempting to enter Queensland who were suspected of having been in Victorian hot spots in the past 14 days. It comes as Queensland recorded two new cases overnight, both from international arrivals.

South of the border, NSW officials and residents are bracing for their own second wave of the virus, with Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirming ICU beds have been tripled, testing kit stocks increased and warning people to wear masks if they can't social distance.

Victoria recorded 216 new cases and a 90-year-old with the virus died.

As Victoria struggles to contain the virus, its government has called for those who expose others to the virus to face jail time or substantial fines.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said it was too early to know whether the numbers of Victorians attempting to sneak into Queensland would to rise or fall in the coming days.

"We're watching this really closely," he said. "It's only been two days, so after a week that will give us a better idea."

He said police had turned away travellers who were unable to provide evidence that they had not been in Victorian hot spots in the past two weeks.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said spikes in coronavirus cases interstate were always going to be a concern, and called on Queenslanders to stay the course on measures such as social distancing and sanitation. "We're not out of the woods," she said.

"Queenslanders have led the way in Australia, (but) we need to continue to be vigilant.

"That is why we have gone so strong and so tough and that's why Queensland is looking at reopening its economy while Victorians are closing the state down."

Wait times at the Queensland state border had decreased by Saturday, with queue times of about 10 minutes. Picture: Richard Gosling
Wait times at the Queensland state border had decreased by Saturday, with queue times of about 10 minutes. Picture: Richard Gosling

Otherwise, border crossings were flowing relatively smoothly yesterday, with some motorists reporting queue times of just 10 minutes.

The arrival of interstate visitors has already been a boon for Queensland's crippled tourism industry, with many operators reporting phenomenal bookings since the border was reopened on Friday.

The southern Gold Coast was bustling yesterday with crowds flocking to parks, beaches, cafes, restaurants and bars.

Flights arriving from interstate have been operating at more than 90 per cent capacity over the past two days.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad blows four times legal limit after bar fight

        premium_icon Dad blows four times legal limit after bar fight

        News The father of five jumped behind the wheel to cool off after a fight.

        ‘F***ing hit me’: Mum-of-two yells at oncoming traffic

        premium_icon ‘F***ing hit me’: Mum-of-two yells at oncoming traffic

        News The intoxicated mother led her two children into the middle of the street.

        Woorabinda now open to visitors and returning residents

        premium_icon Woorabinda now open to visitors and returning residents

        News The council consulted with Queensland Health about the shire’s coronavirus...

        Emerald mum’s legacy goes on supporting first time parents

        premium_icon Emerald mum’s legacy goes on supporting first time parents

        News The mum-of-four has stepped back after seven years of connecting new mums across...