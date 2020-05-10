Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
News

Almost there: Coast’s active virus cases drop

Tegan Annett
9th May 2020 2:15 PM | Updated: 10th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast has just one active COVID-19 case left, Queensland Health has confirmed.

It is a milestone for the Coast, which has had 94 confirmed cases to date.

It follows news on Friday that the 28 people caught up in the Sails Restaurant Noosa virus outbreak have recovered.

The 28 patients contracted the virus at a 50th birthday party at the exclusive eatery in March.

Residents have been urged to continue to follow social distancing rules as more restrictions are eased.

From Saturday May 16, the relaxations to the rules will allow for more travel, activities and larger gatherings.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said more restrictions are planned to be lifted in June and July, subject to everyone playing their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in the community.

For more information on the easing of restrictions in Queensland, visit https://www.covid19.qld.gov.au

coronavirus queensland coronavirussunshinecoast sunshine coast hospital and health service sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Showgrounds saddle up for a $338,000 revamp

        premium_icon Showgrounds saddle up for a $338,000 revamp

        Community The stables may be empty for now, but a $338,000 revamp to the Clermont Showgrounds promises a wild ride

        Mine held blast exercise two years before explosion

        premium_icon Mine held blast exercise two years before explosion

        Health A report on the exercise has been uncovered, showing eerie similarities with the...

        Families gather for Mother’s Day with eased restrictions

        premium_icon Families gather for Mother’s Day with eased restrictions

        News The relaxed restrictions come into place on Sunday.

        Moranbah man among five miners injured in horror explosion

        premium_icon Moranbah man among five miners injured in horror explosion

        Health One of the worker’s condition has improved to ‘good’.